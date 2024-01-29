Ottawa students aim to make a difference through entrepreneurship

Students in the Ottawa Catholic School Board are learning how to be entrepreneurs, while aiming to make a difference in the community.

About 30 schools take part in what's called the OCSB Social Entrepreneurs Program.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 participate in a business oriented and student-led initiative, where they gain entrepreneurial experience. Groups choose a charity and/or community partner to support and work on building a social enterprise.

"The project aims to create social entrepreneurs, and the social part is the key aspect — making a difference in our community," says teacher Carol Mok at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Barrhaven. "You can learn all you want through theory, but it's not the same as actually doing it. They can see just how long it takes, how much effort it takes."

Her Grade 11 business class participates in the program by creating a brand and marketing, and selling hoodies and toques with profits going to the Ottawa Mission.

"It means that we're actually supporting a change and a cause, and that we're helping people and helping the local community, which means a lot," says student Francesca Barresi.

The clothing is sold in the school's store and through an online Shopify site.

"When we started this business, I was excited to learn what's the business about, how is it like to run, how is it to create an idea from a fully normal idea to a fully functioning business for a not-for-profit," says another student, Samuel Joseph.

An entrepreneur and mentor, Bob Huggins, guides the group.

"For me, it's a give back. I was one of the fortunate Canadians to have sold a business to Google," he says. "It's all new to these kids, and so I think that's the most fun part for me."

The goal for the students is to raise more than $1,000 to donate to the Ottawa Mission.

Some of the students will continue with the project, even after the semester ends.

"Although we have gotten a lot of stuff done, there's more that can be done," says Samuel Joseph.