Ottawa stores hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe

The chance to purchase a bagel-inspired shoe is on the brunch menu for Ottawa sneaker lovers.

NRML on Rideau Street and Stomping Ground on Bank Street are hosting early sales of Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe this weekend.

The shoe pays tribute to the city of Montreal and its iconic bagel.

"You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk," says the description on the Nike website.

"Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colours, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province."

Nike says the shoes are "garnished" with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-coloured sole.

"It's satisfyingly easy to style—'cause everything goes better on top of a bagel."

NRML was originally going to release the shoe on Sunday morning, but moved up the release to Saturday morning. There were still pairs of the "Montreal Bagel" shoe available at NRML as of Saturday evening.

Stomping Ground at 728 Bank Street will start selling the "Montreal Bagel" shoes at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with a limit of one per customer.

The shoe sells for $160 in Canada.

Dozens of people lined up outside Off the Hook store in Montreal on Friday to purchase the shoes during an early release.