OTTAWA -- It's the coldest May 12 in 80 years.

According to Environment Canada, the low temperature record for this date was -1.7°C, set in 1940.

At 6 a.m., the temperature observed at the Ottawa Airport was -2.8°C.

At least one Ottawa weather station, with records dating back to the 1890s, has recorded a matching temperature. The low on May 12, 1907 was also -2.8°C.

At 6 a.m., Ottawa was also the coldest national capital city on Earth. The next closest were Stanley, Falkland Islands and Minsk, Belarus, each with a temperature of 2°C.

By 7 a.m., the temperature in Ottawa rose to -0.1°C.

A frost advisory remains in effect.

Polar vortex-infused temperatures in the capital should be ending soon, with seasonal highs expected later in the week.

Tuesday's forecast calls for increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries in the afternoon. The high is just 8°C.

That chance of flurries or showers lingers into the evening and overnight, with another record-breaking low of -4°C. If reached, it would mark the coldest May 13 since 1949, when the previous record was -1.1°C.

Wednesday afternoon is looking sunny with a high of 14°C. The seasonal average is just over 18°C.

Thursday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 15°C.

Friday could see some rain, but is also expected to be warm, with a high of 21°C.