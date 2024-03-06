Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year

OTTAWA
    There will be no St. Patrick's Day parade in Ottawa for the fifth straight year.

    The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.

    "We could not receive our parade permit due to a number of events happening throughout the city that would use up police resources," Tracey Dixon, Irish Festival co-chair, said in an email.

    "We are hoping to try again next year."

    The St. Patrick's Day parade was scheduled for March 16, running from City Hall to Lansdowne along Laurier Avenue and Bank Street.

    The Irish Society is hosting the Irish Festival from March 7 to 17.

    The parade hasn't happened in Ottawa since 2019. The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year's parade was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.

