Ottawa soccer fans celebrate Canada's World Cup appearance

Canada’s run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Morocco, but the final score aside, for many soccer fans in Ottawa, this was still a victory for the country.

Late in the first half of play, the Canadian men’s national soccer team would score their only goal in the match against Morocco. But it was enough for the nearly 600 students at St. Joseph Catholic High School to jump up and cheer.

"It inspires the youth and it’s just a great experience and it’s amazing to see them at this stage," said Grade 11 student Mario Frangione. "I think now that they’re in it anything is possible."

There was plenty of excitement across the capital region for the third and final game for Canada, who even with a win would not be moving forward, and the energy levels of football fans did not drop.

As Morocco headed into the second half with a 2-1 lead, spectators at the Glebe Central Pub remained positive, loud and kept eyes glued to the many televisions, hoping for a comeback.

"It’s been a dream since I was a young kids to have Canada in the World Cup," says Aaron Hooper. "We belong on the football stage, just like the rest of the world is starting to believe in Canada.”

And as the 71st minute approached, Canada nearly scored again, the pub crowd was rowdy, as the ball narrowly missed passing the goal line.

"We’re just really proud. We don’t care, this is a celebration about the game," says Daniel Duff, president of Capital City Supporters Group.

"I’m very proud to see the same people that have turned out a year and a half a go for our qualification runs they’re out in full force, so the loyalists are here deservedly so everybody is enthusiastic."

In the end, Canada was defeated, but for Duff, and so many other fans, it was a triumph. Records were broken on the pitch, the men’s national team scored two goals across three matches, a feat which has never been done before.

"People have waited generations for it and in true Canadian fashion we’ll do the curtain call as good as anybody else," Duff said. "Our expectations have been modest but we are impressed, we wanted one goal and we got two."