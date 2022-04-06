Ottawa soccer association needs 800 referees for spring and summer season

Players and coaches are preparing to return to the soccer pitch in Ottawa, but there may not be enough referees to play the matches.

The Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association says it only has 30 per cent of the referees needed for games across the city of Ottawa this spring and summer.

"We are desperately short, especially in entry level referees and ones to run youth games and even adults," Keith Penny of the Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association said.

"We could really, really use about another 800 referees across the city to get us back to the 2019 levels, so that's a significant number at this point in the year."

The Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association is a not-for-profit organization and the governing body for soccer in eastern Ontario, representing over 40,000 registered players.

Penny says the Canadian women's team gold medal at the Summer Games and Canada's men's team qualifying for the World Cup has raised the profile of soccer.

"With the warm weather, we are seeing the numbers of players return to the field and the end of the pandemic and it's extremely encouraging," Penny said. "However, we do have an opportunity and a problem. We only have about 30 per cent of the refs that we've had in the past."

Penny told CTV News at Noon there are a few reasons why there is a shortage of referees.

"I think some of the factors are fear of COVID and possibly that during the pandemic the potential referees just moved on to do other things," Penny said.

"I'd like to get the message out it's going to be a nice spring and soccer's returning and we welcome them back."

The Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association offers courses to become a referee. According to association's website, game fees range from $27 to $77 depending on age group and level of play.

You can email referee@eodsa.ca for more information.