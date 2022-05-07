Ottawa small business owners making changes due to costly gas prices
The price of gas in Ottawa is inching closer to $2 a litre and it has some small business owners making difficult decisions and taking new measures.
At Palermos Pizzeria, it means taking a slice out of the business model. The owners are choosing to no longer offer free delivery.
"We can’t take it anymore because it’s affecting the driver a lot,” said Houssam Hachem, Palermos Pizzeria co-owner. "We had to give them a raise and put that delivery charge so they can make up for the losses with the prices of the gas."
As transportation and shipping become pricier, it’s pushing the price of food up even more.
“Some food went up 25 per cent, some 11 per cent and if you look at the oil, it went up almost 100 per cent,” he said.
Economists tie inflation to the soaring gas prices and there’s no relief in sight for those at the pumps.
"We’re looking at $2 a litre, in that range, some time in and around the May 24 weekend," said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy president.
Hachem says it’s a very hard time for all small business owners.
He already made the difficult choice to increase menu prices a few months ago.
Now Hachem is choosing to just pay the difference in inflation as he hopes for numbers to settle soon so he can keep a bigger piece of the pie.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Officials announced that the last women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, but Ukrainian fighters remained trapped.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls 'you’ve got to unite the party' after 'feisty' first debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Montreal
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau
About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.
-
'Relief' for Old Port businesses as Montreal welcomes first cruise ship in two years
The Port of Montreal welcomed its first cruise ship since the fall of 2019, after the COVID-189 pandemic grounded the cruise and travel industry.
-
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
-
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Teenage Air Cadets get rare flight aboard RCAF Hercules
More than 1,000 teenage Air Cadets within a two-hour driving radius of London, Ont. were given a rare opportunity Saturday to ride about one the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) most important aircraft.
Winnipeg
-
'It was a really long winter': Winnipeggers thankful as weather starts to warm up
After a seemingly never-ending season of snow and rain, the weather is finally shaping up and Manitobans are taking advantage.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
Paintball course taking action to return to play in Cambridge
Flag Raiders Paintball is filing a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) to try and get approval to once again operate on the piece of land they own at 1500 Kossuth Road in Cambridge.
-
McDougall Road reopened after residential fire in Waterloo: WRPS
A stretch of McDougall Road in Waterloo has reopened to traffic after emergency services responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Saskatoon
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
-
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls 'you’ve got to unite the party' after 'feisty' first debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
-
'They're amazing people in our community': RISE Awards celebrate immigrants in Edmonton
The 17th anniversary of the Recognizing Immigrant Success in Edmonton (RISE) Awards was held Friday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Vancouver
-
'So important to show up and support the family': Vigil planned for Chelsea Poorman
Members of Vancouver’s Indigenous community are grieving the loss of Chelsea Poorman, a young woman who was missing for more than a year and a half before her remains were found.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
-
Few on Metro Vancouver transit masking up post-mandate: crowd-sourced data
TransLink riders are reporting that mask-wearing is now the norm on about two in 10 trips, a rate far lower than cities in which mandates remain in effect.
Regina
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
Teens charged with second degree murder: Punnichy RCMP
RCMP have charged two teens in relation to the murder of 37-year-old Glenn Worme of George Gordon First Nation.
-
'We won this for the city of Estevan:' Bruins end 23 year championship drought
The Estevan Bruins are the 2022 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions after a 2-0 win over the Flin Flon Bombers in game 7.