Ottawa skate and snowboard shop closing after 31 years

Ottawa's oldest and largest independent skate and snowboarding shop is closing its doors this fall.

Top of the World says "with a heavy heart" that it made "the difficult decision to shut down our operations" as of Sept. 27, citing challenges in the retail market, debt and the poor winter weather last year.

Top of the World first opened in 1993 and is located on Bank Street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood. The store focuses on snowboards and skateboards, footwear and apparel.

In a statement, owners Corey Hackett and Eric Dionne say the last few years "have been a challenge."

"Throughout the pandemic, we worked six days a week for over a year, took out loans to secure the employment of the staff, the arrival of available product and we hand delivered every order across the city until we were able to reopen. These choices all looked like the correct path post-pandemic but in the last 18 months the truth of our situation has been revealed," the statement says.

"The exceptionally poor winter season last year, the current challenges in the global market, shifting consumer preferences, inflationary pressures, and the high costs associated with our pandemic debt load have made the choice clear."

The statement thanks "our valued customers" for their support and trust over the years.

"We take pride in the role we've played in the Ottawa skate and snowboard landscape and the connections we've built," the owners say.

"Top has always been a passion project for us and we've dedicated probably more time, love, effort and energy to it than we should have but it wasn't just a job but our family home."

Top of the World will be offering discounts on remaining inventory before it closes.