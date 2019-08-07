

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





The OTTAWA sign in the ByWard Market has received a makeover.

The giant sign was installed on York St. during the Canada 150 celebrations in 2017

On Tuesday, students from the Ottawa School of Art provided a fresh coat of paint to the giant letters.

Kim Copeland of the City of Ottawa says there has been a lot of positive feedback for the new letters.

“It’s been really interesting to see come down, choose their favourite letters” Copeland said.

The City says the OTTAWA sign will be removed later this year, and a new illuminated sign will be installed on York St.