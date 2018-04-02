

CTV Ottawa





For many, using a credit or debit card is second nature.

“Everyone I know either uses their credit or debit card, it’s kind of a hastle to carry cash,” says Sean Heron.

After a massive data breach affecting customers who shopped at certain HBC-owned Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor stores, some are reconsidering it.

“That’s scary…might want to carry cash more often,” says Bailie Zettel.

HBC says “We identified the issue, took steps to contain it, and believe it no longer poses a risk to customers shopping at our stores.”

A U.S. cybersecurity firm says it found information from five million credit cards had been compromised.

This comes after usernames and e-mails of up to 150 million users of Under Armour’s fitness app were stolen and under a million payment cards on Orbitz.com were exposed.

Technology experts say it’s a new normal.

“Let’s be real about this: these attacks are not going away,” says Jeff Walker. “These guys are smart, they are continuing to evolve with technologies as technologies evolves and this is just part of the reality of being a modern-day internet consumer.”