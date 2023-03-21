Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins

Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.

Dozens of people were lined up outside Nordstrom in the Rideau Centre and Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards in anticipation of savings when the stores opened at 10 a.m.

"I have no idea what to expect. I'm just checking it out," one shopper told CTV News outside Nordstrom Rack. "What percentage off are they going to offer? I'm hoping it's more like 40 per cent and 50 per cent."

The U.S.-based high-end department store chain announced earlier this month it would cease Canadian operations.

On Monday, Nordstrom got permission from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to start selling off merchandise. Liquidation efforts are expected to be finished by late June.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be liquidated alongside most of Nordstrom's merchandise, but goods from third parties aren't part of the sale because they were removed from stores over the weekend.

- with files from Jackie Perez, CTV News Ottawa, and The Canadian Press