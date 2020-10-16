OTTAWA -- Sixteen days into October, Ottawa has already set the record for most cases of COVID-19 in a single month.

Ottawa Public Health reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, and three more deaths linked to novel coronavirus.

Ontario's Ministry of Health had reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, but there is sometimes a lag in COVID-19 case reporting between Ontario and Ottawa Public Health. On Wednesday, Ontario reported 39 new cases in Ottawa, while Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases.

There have been 1,511 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in October, surpassing the September record of 1,413 new cases.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 5,908 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 301 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 712 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region and 62 in York Region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One more person was admitted to an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 47 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 increased on Friday.

There are 792 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 777 active cases on Thursday.

A total of 4,806 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (368 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (619 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 21 new cases (1,295 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 14 new cases (801 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 15 new cases (757 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (670 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (468 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (304 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (366 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (250 cases total)

The ages of one case is still unknown

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one day after seeing 23 new cases.

One new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Three new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Quebec health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 72 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Hillel Lodge long-term care home and Villa Marconi.

Ottawa Public Health a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Peter High School.

The COVID-19 outbreaks at Extendicare Medex and Extendicare New Orchard Lodge have been declared over.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-06 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-07 Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12 Centre parascholaire Alpha Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École publique Le Transit Le CAP École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Portobello Early Learning Centre (NEW) Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Luke School St. Peter High School (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Hillel Lodge (NEW) Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor The Ravines retirement home Rideau Place Rooming House Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation Villa Marconi (NEW) Walk of Grace Residential Services Waterford Retirement Community West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Wildpine Retirement Home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).