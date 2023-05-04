Ottawa set to unveil new plan to reduce residential waste at the curb

The city of Ottawa will unveil proposed changes to curbside garbage collection for homes today, as the city looks to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa the proposed changes will include a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents to pay more for putting extra garbage bags at the curb.

City staff will hold a technical briefing for councillors and the media at 1 p.m. to outline the proposed changes to Ottawa's curbside garbage collection in a bid to reduce waste going to landfill and increase participation in recycling and green bin programs.

The city has been looking at several options over the past two years to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill. As of 2019, the dump in Ottawa's south end had 30 per cent remaining capacity, and was expected to run out of space between 2036 and 2038.

"Siting and developing a new landfill or implementing an alternative residual waste management technology could cost taxpayers between an estimated $300-450 million and could take up to 15 years to become fully operational," Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier said in a memo to council on Wednesday.

"Changes to waste-disposal habits are required in the short-term in order to defer the need to begin the process to site a new landfill or alternative residual waste management facility in the short term."

Gonthier says community participation in waste diversion programs are required to give the city enough time to move forward with the future disposal option chosen by Council, comply with provincial regulations and diversion targets and reduce the amount of unnecessary waste sent to the landfill.

The province is requiring municipalities to divert more waste from landfills by setting a target for curbside households to reduce and recover 70 per cent of food and organic waste from its waste stream by the end of the year. The city is currently at a 60 per cent capture rate, according to Gonthier.

Today, staff will present councillors with options for the future of municipal garbage collection, with the Environment and Climate Change Committee scheduled to debate the options on June 5.

CTV News Ottawa reported last week that one of the options would be a bag tag system, which would give residents an allotment of tags for garbage bags and once that allotment runs out, they would need to purchase more.

Many other municipalities use a bag tag system, including Gatineau, Carleton Place and Kingston. The city of Gatineau requires tags for any bags that do not fit in a home's grey bin, up to a maximum of five extra bags per week. A sheet of five tags costs $2.50.

In 2021, the city of Ottawa conducted a survey seeking feedback on options to help reduce waste. In addition to the bag tag system, the city also asked residents about reducing the amount of garbage items allowed for pickup and using clear garbage bags with recycling and organics bans.

Gonthier says the proposed Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy to be tabled today is a "critical short-term" action required to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill, and the first of several component projects council will discuss during this term.

"Programs like this policy, which encourage changes in resident behaviour, will also compound benefits over the long term, as the city is required to manage the waste footprint beyond the life of the existing Trail Waste Facility Landfill."

Staff will table medium and long-term plans for Ottawa's waste in the fall.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond