OTTAWA -- An 84-year-old Ottawa man spent a night this weekend lost in the woods, staying up all night and doing exercises to keep warm, police in West Quebec said.

The man left his home around 11 a.m. Sunday. He was alone and did not have a cell phone.

MRC des Collines police say he was planning to head to Lac La Pêche from Camp Atteya, about eight kilometres southeast. He never made it to Lac La Pêche, and was forced to stay put in the forest when it got dark.

Police say he stayed awake all night doing exercises to warm himself up.

The man was reported missing to Ottawa police Monday morning. They looped in police in the Outaouais because the man had mentioned wanting to visit Lac La Pêche.

Gatineau Park conservation officers found the man around 1:20 p.m., by which point he had found the way back to his car.

Paramedics checked the man at the scene, but he refused to be taken to hospital, preferring to leave in his own car.