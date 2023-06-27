Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden this season

The Ottawa Senators have announced their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, which includes two matches overseas.

The Sens drop the puck on the regular season Oct. 11 in Raleigh, N.C. against the Carolina Hurricanes, marking the first time Ottawa has opened the season against Carolina.

The home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Five of the team’s opening six games will take place at home.

The season includes four matches against Toronto and three against Montreal.

In what the team is calling a "unique wrinkle", Ottawa will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Nov. 16, and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Stockholm, Sweden, marking the third time in team history that the Senators travel overseas.

The regular season ends April 16 in Boston, with the final home game the Saturday prior against the Canadiens.

2023-24 Ottawa Senators regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Wednesday, Oct 11. at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 15 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. Buffalo, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26, at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, vs. Detroit, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 vs. Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at Washington, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 15 at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 at Boston, 7 p.m.