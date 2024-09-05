OTTAWA
    • Ottawa Senators sign Addison, Kulemin to professional tryout agreement

    The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryouts (PTO) for 2024 training camp.
    The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryouts (PTO) for 2024 training camp.

    The team made the announcement Thursday.

    Addison, 24, is a Brandon, Man. native. The 24-year-old is a former Minnesota Wild defenceman. He has scored six goals and 44 assists for a total of 50 points in 152 regular season NHL games split between San Jose and Minnesota.

    Addison was drafted 53rd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

    Kulemin, 38, played for the Leafs and the New York Islanders in 669 NHL games, totalling 274 points by way of 121 goals and 153 assists.

    The Magnitogorsk, Russia native was drafted 44th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

