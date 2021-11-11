Advertisement
Ottawa Senators place two more players in COVID-19 protocol
OTTAWA -- Two more Ottawa Senators players have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight's scheduled game against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Senators announced forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray were placed in the protocol on Thursday morning.
Eight players and coach Jack Capuano have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in the last week.
The other players in the NHL COVID-19 protocol are:
- Victor Mete
- Josh Brown
- Connor Brown
- Dylan Gambrell
- Nick Holden
- Austin Watson
The Senators game against Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. You can catch the game on TSN 1200 and TSN 5.
The Sens recalled Andrew Agozzino, Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from the Belleville Senators for the game against LA.