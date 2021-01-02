OTTAWA -- As the Ottawa Senators prepare to open training camp at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, the club has named the leadership group for the new season.

Defencemen Thomas Chabot and Erik Gudbranson and winger Brady Tkackuk will serve as the Senators alternate captains this season.

The 23-year-old Chabot was drafted by the Senators in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, and recently signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. The 21-year-old Tkachuk was selected fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL draft.

Gudbranson, 28, was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in December. Gudbranson was born in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Senators have not had a captain since 2018, when Erik Karlsson was traded to the San Jose Sharks.

The Senators are scheduled to open the new NHL season on Jan. 15.