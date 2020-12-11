OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators will be collecting toy and food donations to support community organizations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

On Saturday, Senators alumni, executives and staff members will host a Toy/Food Drive at Canadian Tire Centre.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items in front of Gate 1 at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Donors are asked to place the items in their trunk, and volunteers will remove the donations from the vehicle at Canadian Tire Centre.

The items will be distributed to the Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission, Gite Ami de Gatineau and the Kanata Food Cupboard on Monday.

The Ottawa Senators say that as part of the Senators Community Foundation initiative, Canadian Tire and Sport Chek are contributing gift cards so that organizations can purchase mitts, boots and hats to support the community.