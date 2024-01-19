Ottawa Senators host the 18th annual Skate for Kids event

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for some elementary school students on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 100 kids from grades 4-6 skated on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre for the 18th annual Melnyk Skate for Kids.

The program, which provides hockey gear, including skates, jerseys, and helmets, to underprivileged youth in the Ottawa region, was started by former owner Eugene Melnyk when he first bought the team in 2003.

"Every time you come out here it’s always fun," said Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot. "Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and taking a little time out of our day, it’s always fun and everybody enjoys it a lot."

This was the first Melnyk Skate for Kids under the Sen's new ownership. The late Eugene Melnyk's daughters maintained a minority stake in the franchise until the team was sold to Michael Andlauer last September.

But, it’s a legacy the team want to uphold.

"This event is important to the organization," said Chelsea McDermott, the team’s senior marketing director.

"Regardless of who owns the team, it’s important to give back to our community and that’s all we want to do. We’re going to keep doing this as long as the girls want to keep it going."

Since 2004, the Skate for Kids program has provided more than 1,500 helmets and skates to youth in the Ottawa region.