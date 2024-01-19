Ottawa Senators host the 18th annual Skate for Kids event
It was the opportunity of a lifetime for some elementary school students on Friday afternoon.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Nearly 100 kids from grades 4-6 skated on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre for the 18th annual Melnyk Skate for Kids.
The program, which provides hockey gear, including skates, jerseys, and helmets, to underprivileged youth in the Ottawa region, was started by former owner Eugene Melnyk when he first bought the team in 2003.
"Every time you come out here it’s always fun," said Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot. "Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and taking a little time out of our day, it’s always fun and everybody enjoys it a lot."
This was the first Melnyk Skate for Kids under the Sen's new ownership. The late Eugene Melnyk's daughters maintained a minority stake in the franchise until the team was sold to Michael Andlauer last September.
But, it’s a legacy the team want to uphold.
"This event is important to the organization," said Chelsea McDermott, the team’s senior marketing director.
"Regardless of who owns the team, it’s important to give back to our community and that’s all we want to do. We’re going to keep doing this as long as the girls want to keep it going."
Since 2004, the Skate for Kids program has provided more than 1,500 helmets and skates to youth in the Ottawa region.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
'False sense of security': Researchers find more sharks are being killed by fishing despite regulatory changes
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
Michigan man who fell into icy lake rescued after officer uses man's dog to deliver rescue equipment
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man's dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
'Unintended consequences': Interest rate cap means some Canadians could lose access to their credit
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP
A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Toronto
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Montreal
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
London
-
An employee has died at the new Amazon facility outside London
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a person died at the Amazon Warehouse in Talbotville. According the MOL, its office was notified of the incident on Jan. 15 after a worker was found unresponsive at their workstation.
-
'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London
According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.
-
Net-zero community 'EVE Park' welcoming first residents in London, Ont.
Jay and Allison Handleman took possession of their new home in EVE Park just before the holidays.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
-
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
-
‘A loss for our community’: Wendi Campbell's lasting legacy in Waterloo Region
Staff at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region believe the organization would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the leadership of Wendi Campbell, who passed away Monday at the age of 53.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
Calgary
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
'All I did was destroy': Day parole for Calgary sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
-
Composite sketch helps Calgary police identify man found dead in 2022
A composite sketch and the aid of the public helped Calgary police identify a man found dead in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
'Hopefully the good days are coming': Chinatown businesses optimistic after closure of high-risk encampments
Businesses in Chinatown are expressing relief after a number of "high-risk" encampments were removed from their neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
'I believe it saved lives': iPhone crash alert credited for speedy Vancouver Island rescue
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.