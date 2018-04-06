

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A team that was close to Jonathan Pitre’s heart will be skating with him in spirit Friday night, in their second-to-last game of the season.

Pitre passed away this week, at the age of 17, following a lifetime of hardship with his rare skin disease, epidermolysis bullosa.

And while the Sens were close to Jonathan, he was just as close to the team’s heart.

“He came right in the dressing room the first time with just a confidence and a glow about him that was infectious for everybody,” Chris Phillips told CTV News Friday, when recalling the first time he met Pitre.

“He truly is a remarkable person and he’s going to be greatly missed,” said Chris Neil.

The team tweeted Friday evening, saying their helmets will each feature the EB butterfly, and the initials J.P.

“Tonight we’re honoured to have one more Senator with us when we take on the Penguins,” they said. “We’ll miss you, Jonathan.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also wearing the EB stickers in honour of Pitre.