Ottawa Senators give $75,000 to Ottawa Food Bank after donations drop

The Ottawa Senators have made a major donation to the Ottawa Food Bank as it faces a shortage of donations.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the local NHL club said its charity arm, the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, gave the Ottawa Food Bank a large donation this week.

"The Senators Community Foundation has committed a $75,000 gift to the Ottawa Food Bank to provide 21,300 meals to food insecure families in Ottawa," it said. "We will also be addressing this immediate need by inviting fans bring non-perishable food items to upcoming (Canadian Tire Centre) events."

The Ottawa Food Bank responded to thank the team for its generosity.

"We are incredibly grateful for your support in helping us provide to the network of food programs and community."

The Senators were responding to recent news coverage by CTV News Ottawa about a donation shortage at the Ottawa Food Bank. Earlier this week, Ottawa Food Bank CEO Rachael Wilson said she had to cancel about half of the food bank's volunteer sorting shifts because there weren't enough donations to sort.

"We recognize this as a sign that high food prices are understandably impacting donor habits," the Food Bank said.

Wilson said the Ottawa Food Bank spent $900,000 last month alone to buy food and ensure visitors would be able to get food if they need it.

You can make a cash donation on the Ottawa Food Bank's website. Food can be dropped off at several locations around the city.