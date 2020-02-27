OTTAWA -- Senators fans can help provide an assist to the Ottawa Senators Foundation tonight.

The 2020 Ottawa Senators Foundation Telethon, powered by Mitel, will air prior to and during the Senators game against the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

Tonight, the Ottawa Senators Foundation will introduce fans and viewers to residents in our community who benefit from their support. This year, you will learn more about:

Sens Power Plays Program

Youth Services Bureau Youth Housing Hub

Roger Neilson House

Capital City Condors

TSN’s Tessa Bonhomme and Brent Wallace, along with TSN 1200’s Ian Mendes and Christie Bezaire, Ottawa Senators Foundation board member and the wife of Senators head coach D.J. Smith, will host the broadcast.

Donations to the Ottawa Senators Foundation Telethon can be made by:

Phone: 1-888-8 GO SENS (1-888-8467367

1-888-8 GO SENS (1-888-8467367 Online: www.sensfoundation.com

Mobile: Text GOSENS to 45678 for a $20 donation or SENS to 45678 for a $10 donation

The telethon will begin at 6:30 p.m. on TSN 5.