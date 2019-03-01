Ottawa Senators fire head coach Guy Boucher
Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion and head coach Guy Boucher watch players skate during the second day of training camp Friday September 15, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 10:25AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 10:28AM EST
The Ottawa Senators fired head coach Guy Boucher on Friday. The team says Marc Crawford has been named interim head coach, effective immediately.
In a statement, general manager Pierre Dorion says, "I want to thank Guy for his three years of service. He is a good person and has been an excellent representative of the Senators. At this point, however, we need a different set of coaching and leadership skills to guide our team through this rebuild.”
The organization says they will conduct a search for a new head coach at the end of the season. According to a press release, the team will be looking for a coach who excels as a teacher, listener and communicator.
The Senators hired Boucher in May 2016, becoming the 12th coach in franchise history. Boucher leaves Ottawa with a 94-108-26 record as head coach of the club.