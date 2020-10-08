OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators provided an assist to local charities ahead of Thanksgiving, donating more than 160 turkeys.

Chris Phillips, Chris Neil and Spartacat, along with the staff and leadership of the Senators, delivered the turkeys on Thursday.

The Ottawa Senators teamed up with Pinty’s Delicious Foods, and donated the turkeys to The Ottawa Mission, The Ottawa Food Bank, Moisson Outaouis and the Kanata Food Cupboard.

Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley says the donations will help provide a warm meal this thanksgiving weekend.

"We’re trying to keep the sprit of Thanksgiving as much as we can. Here at the Ottawa Mission, what has probably been one of the biggest community meals in the city (providing food for) 2,500 – 3,000 people, has been reduced now to residents," said Tilley.

The Ottawa Mission has traditionally held a Thanksgiving dinner. This year, due to COVID-19, the meals will be available mostly for takeout at both the mission, and through their food truck.

"It’s Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter that we get mothers, single mothers, children, and families; people you don’t normally see in a men’s homeless shelter. They come for a sense of community, because otherwise they’re at home, they’re isolated alone - that’s going to be our biggest challenge, not providing that sense of community, other than people lining up for a takeout meal."

