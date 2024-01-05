Ottawa Senators Community Foundation partners with Stantec: Four scholarships up for grabs
The Ottawa Senators Community Foundation has partnered with Stantec to improve access to education through four scholarship awards.
The Stantec/Sens Community Foundation S.T.E.M. award is meant to break barriers to education for under-privileged youth in the Ottawa region. It will provide opportunities for financial aid to students interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Dylan Hemmings, Stantec’s Ontario vice president told CTV News in a statement Friday.
"With our strong presence in the Ottawa community, we are committed to supporting underserved youth, providing them with opportunities to thrive and succeed, and ensuring a more inclusive and diverse STEM workforce," Hemmings said.
This scholarship will also help Ottawa’s economy through a stronger workforce, Hemmings adds.
“These scholarships demonstrate a commitment by local organizations to give back, providing a tangible means of support that can inspire other businesses to engage in community development, fostering a culture of social responsibility,” Hemmings explained.
The four winners will receive $5,000 each and will be invited to a Senators game. Applications are available online.
Eligible students are those graduating from Ottawa Carleton District School Board, or planning on pursuing their studies in the fields of STEM.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
In third batch of Epstein documents, a call from Harvey Weinstein, more famous men and disquieting details
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
'The community is very shaken': South Asian businesses targeted for extortion in 3 provinces
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a new environment minister
More pressing for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith than the timing of the next federal election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding a new federal environment minister.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California, no injuries reported
A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Atlantic
-
Cold lingers into the weekend; snowy Sunday possible for parts of the Maritimes
A snap of colder January air will linger in the Maritimes into this weekend.
-
New Brunswick judge apologizes for 'miscarriage of justice,' decades of lost freedom
The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn't commit.
-
1 youth, 3 adults charged after Bedford junior high assault
Police say a youth and three adults have been charged after an assault at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last fall.
Toronto
-
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
As more automated traffic cameras are installed in Toronto, drivers could lose the ability to fight tickets in court
With more automated traffic cameras being installed across Toronto, a city committee is set to consider a move that would strip drivers of the ability to fight tickets issued by the cameras in provincial court.
-
'Grandpa, I’m not lying': Ontario man thought his grandson was joking that he won the lottery
A grandfather from Pickering, Ont. thought his grandson was joking after learning he won a Lotto Max draw in December.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 15, killed by drug more potent than fentanyl
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
One dead, 11 injured after bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police are reporting that one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
Northern Ontario
-
Security cam footage helps northern Ont. police arrest porch pirate
In Cochrane, Ont., this week, footage from a security cam led to the arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
-
'Grandpa, I’m not lying': Ontario man thought his grandson was joking that he won the lottery
A grandfather from Pickering, Ont. thought his grandson was joking after learning he won a Lotto Max draw in December.
London
-
'Once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared about you': Lone survivor's victim impact statement read during Veltman sentencing
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continued Friday with impact statements being read, including from the lone survivor of the attack, an 11-year-old boy.
-
Teacher charged with 'failing to provide the necessities of life'
The occasional teacher was charged following an investigation into an incident at a St. Thomas school in November.
-
Despite slow end to year, LSTAR hopeful 2024 will bring resurgence of real estate activity
2023 saw fewer homes sold than any year since the start of the millennium in London and St. Thomas. But the startling figure from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) doesn’t necessarily mean 2024 will be the same.
Winnipeg
-
'Citizens shouldn't be dying': Criminologist raising concerns about police violence in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg-based criminologist is raising concerns about police violence in the city, saying that the incidents involving police are becoming more violent and preventable.
-
'No place for them to go': Crate full of live puppies left at Dauphin vet clinic
A wooden crate full of live puppies was left outside a Dauphin vet clinic on Tuesday.
-
Death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg ER being treated as critical incident
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is officially investigating a death of a patient waiting at a Winnipeg hospital in November as a critical incident.
Kitchener
-
OPP provide new details on tip, investigation that led to arrests in Lucas Shortreed’s death
Ontario Provincial Police are releasing more details about the tip that led to arrests for the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
Shots fired into Cambridge home
Police have released photos of a suspect’s car after gunshots were fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.
-
Slowest year for local home sales in more than 2 decades
“While the dream of homeownership is alive, it is not quite well,” WRAR president Christal Moura says.
Calgary
-
RCMP searching for man, 71, missing near Diamond Valley
RCMP in southern Alberta are asking for help in their search for a man who went missing on Thursday night near Diamond Valley, Alta.
-
Centre Street cannabis store broken into early Friday
Calgary police are investigating a break-and-enter at the Co-Op Cannabis Store on Centre Street North.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs in December, as does Edmonton's
Alberta's unemployment rate jumped to 6.3 per cent last month as Edmonton also recorded a noticeable spike.
Saskatoon
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
-
Sask. saw 'off the charts' reports of tick able to carry Lyme disease
A record number of black-legged ticks, the species capable of carrying Lyme disease, are being reported in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
Edmonton
-
'You want to have hope for them': Edmonton police unit dedicated to helping high-risk offenders
Two officers from the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit recently spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their work with high-risk offenders.
-
Teen, man charged with firearm possession in northern Alberta
A teenager and a man are facing several firearm charges in Grande Prairie, Alta.
-
Hundreds of downtown Edmonton building residents return home after early-morning fire
Fire forced hundreds of residents of a downtown Edmonton highrise to leave their homes early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
Evo expands service area into more of Burnaby, including Metrotown area
There are now more places to access Evo car-share vehicles in Burnaby, including the Willingdon Heights and Metrotown areas.
-
Mounties investigating sex assault allegations against 'prominent member' of B.C. wine industry
Mounties in the British Columbia Interior say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault against "a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry," and are appealing for potential victims or witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators.
Regina
-
-
Union locals representing workers at Viterra to suspend strike action
Two union locals representing workers at Viterra have decided to suspend strike action so members can have a chance to vote on the company’s final offer.
-
'Going to see some intense games': U of R and U of S hockey teams to face off in U-Prairie Challenge
The University of Regina (U of R) and University of Saskatchewan (U of S) women’s and men’s hockey teams will face off at the Brandt Centre on Sunday to wrap up Regina’s portion of the U-Prairie Challenge.