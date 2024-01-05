OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Senators Community Foundation partners with Stantec: Four scholarships up for grabs

    A celebration of graduation with a sea of blue graduation caps and robes. (Getty Images) A celebration of graduation with a sea of blue graduation caps and robes. (Getty Images)

    The Ottawa Senators Community Foundation has partnered with Stantec to improve access to education through four scholarship awards.

    The Stantec/Sens Community Foundation S.T.E.M. award is meant to break barriers to education for under-privileged youth in the Ottawa region. It will provide opportunities for financial aid to students interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Dylan Hemmings, Stantec’s Ontario vice president told CTV News in a statement Friday.

    "With our strong presence in the Ottawa community, we are committed to supporting underserved youth, providing them with opportunities to thrive and succeed, and ensuring a more inclusive and diverse STEM workforce," Hemmings said.

    This scholarship will also help Ottawa’s economy through a stronger workforce, Hemmings adds.

    “These scholarships demonstrate a commitment by local organizations to give back, providing a tangible means of support that can inspire other businesses to engage in community development, fostering a culture of social responsibility,” Hemmings explained.

    The four winners will receive $5,000 each and will be invited to a Senators game. Applications are available online.

    Eligible students are those graduating from Ottawa Carleton District School Board, or planning on pursuing their studies in the fields of STEM.

