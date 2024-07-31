Ottawa Senators appoint new vice president, director of communications

The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.

President and CEO of the Ottawa Senators, Cyril Leeder, announced in a news release the appointment of Ian Mendes as the new vice president of communications and Sylvain St-Laurent as director of communications.

"We are excited about adding Ian and Sylvain to our team. The broadcasting and media landscape is experiencing a period of dramatic change and along with it too, the sports industry is evolving and growing," said Leeder. “We are certain that Ian and Sylvain will be important contributors to our team as we navigate the sports and media landscapes going forward."

Mendes worked as manager of communications from 2000 to 2002 for the Ottawa Senators, before covering the hockey club for multiple media outlets, including Rogers Sportsnet, TSN 1200 and The Athletic.

"Returning to the organization that helped launch my career is truly a special feeling," said Mendes.

"I'm excited to bring my skillset as a journalist and storyteller to the organization to help create dynamic and compelling content across various platforms."

St-Laurent also comes from sports and media background, as he worked as the manager of media relations for PWHL Ottawa in their inaugural season, and as a columnist and beat writer for Le Droit for more than 20 seasons, the team adds.

‘"I was very impressed when Michael Andlauer made it clear, as soon as he arrived, that the Senators are the team for the Ottawa-Gatineau region," said St-Laurent. "I've spent two decades telling hockey stories, mainly to French-speaking fans. It's only natural for me to continue this work in the Outaouais and Eastern Ontario communities."’

The two communication specialists are set to commence their positions in early August.