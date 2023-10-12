Ottawa Senators announce new partnership with CIBC

The CIBC logo will be on Ottawa Senators jerseys during games at Canadian Tire Centre this season, as part of a new agreement between the NHL club and the Canadian bank.

The Senators announced the team has partnered with CIBC on a multi-year agreement that includes the CIBC logo on Senators jerseys during home games and CIBC becoming the official bank and financial institution of the club. The Club Red dining lounge will also be rebranded to Club CIBC.

"CIBC is a storied and iconic Canadian brand that has been helping Canadians for more than 150 years," Cyril Leeder, president and CEO of the Senators, said in a statement.

"We share common values of commitment to excellence and to the community and this agreement will have a positive impact at both Canadian Tire Centre and in the National Capital Region. We are honoured to wear the CIBC logo next to our crest on our home jerseys and welcome CIBC to the Senators family."

CIBC has also announced a $500,000 donation to the Senators Community Foundation.

"We are proud to partner with the Ottawa Senators and to be part of this new chapter for the team. We look forward to standing with the Senators’ loyal fans and cheering the team on throughout the season," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs of CIBC.

"Ottawa is an important market for our bank, where we have a long history and an ongoing commitment to the community, and we’re proud to support the Senators Community Foundation to further the impact we can have together moving forward."

The Senators will wear the CIBC patch for the first time during the home opener on Saturday.