Ottawa

    • Ottawa Senators announce new partnership with CIBC

    The Ottawa Senators announced a new partnership with CIBC that will see the bank's logo appear on home jerseys this season. (Ottawa Senators/X) The Ottawa Senators announced a new partnership with CIBC that will see the bank's logo appear on home jerseys this season. (Ottawa Senators/X)

    The CIBC logo will be on Ottawa Senators jerseys during games at Canadian Tire Centre this season, as part of a new agreement between the NHL club and the Canadian bank.

    The Senators announced the team has partnered with CIBC on a multi-year agreement that includes the CIBC logo on Senators jerseys during home games and CIBC becoming the official bank and financial institution of the club. The Club Red dining lounge will also be rebranded to Club CIBC.

    "CIBC is a storied and iconic Canadian brand that has been helping Canadians for more than 150 years," Cyril Leeder, president and CEO of the Senators, said in a statement.

    "We share common values of commitment to excellence and to the community and this agreement will have a positive impact at both Canadian Tire Centre and in the National Capital Region. We are honoured to wear the CIBC logo next to our crest on our home jerseys and welcome CIBC to the Senators family."

    CIBC has also announced a $500,000 donation to the Senators Community Foundation.

    "We are proud to partner with the Ottawa Senators and to be part of this new chapter for the team. We look forward to standing with the Senators’ loyal fans and cheering the team on throughout the season," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs of CIBC.

    "Ottawa is an important market for our bank, where we have a long history and an ongoing commitment to the community, and we’re proud to support the Senators Community Foundation to further the impact we can have together moving forward."

    The Senators will wear the CIBC patch for the first time during the home opener on Saturday.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada committing $10M in humanitarian aid to help in Israel, Gaza

    Canada is giving an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News