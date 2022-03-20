Ottawa Senators acquire Travis Hamonic from Vancouver

The Ottawa Senators bolstered the blueline on the eve of the NHL trade deadline.

The Senators acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks. In return, the Senators sent a third-round draft pick in this summer's NHL draft to Vancouver.

Hamonic was a second-round draft pick in the 2008 NHL entry draft by the New York Islanders. He has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season.

Hamonic has played with the Islanders, Calgary and Vancouver during his 699 games in the NHL.

The trade comes just days after star defenceman Thomas Chabot was injured against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Senators said Chabot suffered a fractured hand, and is likely out for the rest of the season.