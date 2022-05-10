Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery

The Ottawa Senators will be picking seventh overall in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Sens had a 6.5 per cent chance of getting the first draft pick in the lottery, which was held Tuesday evening.

General Manager Pierre Dorion said the team is happy with its spot in the draft.

“We’re happy to add another top-10 talent to our already strong pool of prospects,” Dorion said in a statement shared by the team. “Trent Mann and his scouts have been hard at work all year evaluating what we feel is a deep draft and we look forward to adding an important piece to our organization in July.”

The Montreal Canadiens, the favourites to win the lottery, will select first, followed by the New Jersey Devils and the Arizona Coyotes.

The 2022 NHL draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.