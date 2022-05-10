Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery

Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada

Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.

A woman wearing a mask walks past a mural of former South Africa's president Nelson Mandela, in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

