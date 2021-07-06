OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city for a tenth straight day. Two more cases were reported Tuesday.

Ottawa has now seen 27,705 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 591 residents.

Another nine cases are considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases further to 42, as the city continues to see the lowest number of active infections since the start of the first wave.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 164 new cases and added 80 Toronto cases from 2020 to its total. Nine more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added three new cases in Hastings Prince Edward, three new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and removed two cases from the total for Renfrew County.

There are two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, up from one, but the ICU remains COVID-free. The weekly rate per 100,000 population is now below 4.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 28 to July 4): 3.7 (down from 4.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 28 to July 4): 0.5 per cent (unchanged from previous update)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 5:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 737,853

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 382,903

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 80 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 41 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 49 active cases on Monday.

OPH reported that nine more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,072.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from one on Monday.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,662 (+11)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 393

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 24

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 58 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,723 (+12)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,289 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,560 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,227 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,234 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,634 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,328 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One case removed from total (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa Public Health says 430 people were tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa on July 4, with a daily positivty rate of 1.16 per cent. The weekly average testing positivty rate for Ottawa is 0.5 per cent.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases removed from total

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Six new cases*

*The CISSS de l'Outaouais said the Quebec.ca site tracking COVID-19 cases reported 12 cases due to a data entry error. The health unit says there were six new cases on Tuesday in the Outaouais region.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.