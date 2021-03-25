OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in new cases since January.

Across Ontario, there are 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials reporting 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel Region and 244 in York Region.

This is the first time Public Health Ontario has reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on a single day since January.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Thursday's COVID-19 case count is approximately 280 cases higher due to a data catch-up process.

This is the second time in a week more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health announced 107 new cases on March 20.

The 152 new cases is the largest one day increase since 180 new cases on Jan. 21.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa around 12 p.m.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 10 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Thursday.

There are 353 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and three cases of the B.1.351 variant.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,697 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 23.

A total of 6,411 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 33 hours.

