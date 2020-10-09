OTTAWA -- For the third straight day, Ottawa is seeing more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. No new deaths were announced in the daily report.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 5,279 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 296 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reports a record 939 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 336 new cases in Toronto and 150 in Peel Region.

In Ottawa, the 126 new cases of COVID-19 is the third highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. A record 183 new cases were reported on Thursday. There were 117 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

On Oct. 2, there were 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19

There are 34 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. The number of people in hospital has increased from 32 people on Thursday and 28 people on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports eight people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Active cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says there are 875 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 879 active cases on Thursday.

A total of 4,108 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The daily report shows 130 new cases were considered resolved on Friday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa by age category

Here is a breakdown of all know COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (324 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (510 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 27 new cases (1,154 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (717 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 21 new cases (668 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 13 new cases (605 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Nine new cases (425 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Eight new cases (288 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (342 cases total)

90+ years old: Five new cases (240 cases total)

The ages of six cases are still unknown.

COVID-19 cases around the region

There are five new cases in the eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

One new case in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit reports one new case.

Institutional Outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 64 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School and École élémentaire Catholique Saint François d'Assise

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Aladin Childcare Services Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Kilborn (NEW) Berrigan Public School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – 4 Dalhousie Parents Daycare Ecole elementaire Publique Louis-Riel École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri Ecole elementaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire Publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Ecole Secondaire Catholique Garneau La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Little School Daycare Metcalfe Home Daycare (NEW) MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Prince of Peace Catholic School Riverside Montessori Preschool Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne WeeWatch Orleans 2

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 3 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa 4 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa 5 Association Integration Sociale d'Ottawa 6 Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Chapel Hill retirement home Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Fairfield Retirement Home Garry J. Armstrong Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark Promenade Retirement Residence Rideau Place Rooming House Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence Westwood Building 1 retirement home West End Villa Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).