Ottawa sees rise in whooping cough cases

Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.

The health unit is urging parents to ensure routine vaccinations are up to date, as it plans to resume enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act in the fall, with possible suspension for students who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.

There have been 32 reports of people with confirmed or probable cases pf pertussis (whooping cough) in Ottawa. Ontario has seen over 500 cases reported of whooping cough since the start of the year.

"Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reminding parents and caregivers to ensure their children and youth are up to date on their routine vaccines, as we approach the school year and in light of an increase in reports of pertussis (whooping cough) in Ontario and locally," the health unit said in a statement.

"Vaccination remains the most effective defense against pertussis and other vaccine preventable diseases that used to be common in childhood. Maintaining high vaccination rates is crucial to controlling vaccine preventable diseases and reducing severe illness."

Whooping cough is a "very contagious infection of the respiratory tract," OPH said. It starts as a common cold and can progress into severe coughing spells that can last six to 12 weeks.

Pertussis most often occurs in children and youth.

The pertussis vaccine is part of the routine vaccine schedule, and is given in four doses at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months of age, with a booster dose between 4-6 years old and between 14-16 years old.

"It is recommended that pregnant individuals receive a dose of pertussis-containing vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 27 and 32 weeks of gestation," OPH said. "Adults who have not previously received a dose of pertussis-containing vaccine in adulthood should receive a booster dose of Tdap when they are due for a tetanus vaccine booster. In Ontario, this is typically given at 24-28 years old."

Ottawa Public Health will resume ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act when students head back to class this fall, sending letters to parents and guardians for children and adolescents who have not reported up-to-date vaccination records to public health. The health unit says students may be at risk of suspension if their records are not updated within a given timeframe.