OTTAWA -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has reached a near-three-week high, but remains in single digits.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's the most in the city since July 3.

No cases were newly resolved, so the number of active cases jumped to 34, the most since July 11.

There are still zero COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals for the eighth straight day.

Provincewide, officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases on Thursday. New case counts provincewide have stayed under 200 for two weeks.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 14 to July 20): 2.7 (up from 2.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 14 to July 20): 0.2 per cent (up from 0.1 per cent July 12-18)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.18 (up from 1.13)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 25 on Wednesday. It's the most active cases in the city in nearly two weeks.

No more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,134.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for an eighth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 763,261 (+3,009)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 613,224 (+24,535)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 66 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842 (unchanged)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,823 (+7)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 38 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 45 per cent (-4%)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,109 (+10)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,571 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,233 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,243 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,649 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,331 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,961 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION