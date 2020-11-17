OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in over two months.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Tuesday, along with two new deaths linked to COVID-19.

The eleven cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest one-day increase in cases since Sept. 1, when eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

"I'm obviously very, very pleased with that number, but as I've said many times before, this is not the time to take a victory lap," said Mayor Jim Watson during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

"While the numbers are going in the right direction and we celebrate those numbers, they could easily go back up tomorrow and the next day. It does tell me that residents are heeding the advice … of physical distancing, and making sure you wash your hands several times a day and wearing a mask. Those simple things help control the spread and get us to 11 cases."

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,968 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 361 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 1,249 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 569 cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel Region and 94 in York Region.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has dropped below 500.

Ottawa Public Health reported 462 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total 7,145 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 47 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 46 people in hospital on Monday.

There are five people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, three are in their 50s, six are in their 60s, 12 are in their 70s, 13 are in their 80s, and nine are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (522 cases total)

10-19 years-old: One new cases (915 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (1,650 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One new case (1,044 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (1,010 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (930 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (620 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (408 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (516 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (353 cases total)

Two cases were removed from the 50-to-59 age category.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reported 787 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 15. Only the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road and the Brewer Assessment Centre were open on Sunday.

More than 1,800 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on November 15.

The average turnaround time for a high priority test result in Ottawa is currently 17 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are five new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington reports five new cases of COVID-19.

One new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit region.

One day after reporting six new cases in Renfrew County and District Health Unit, Public Health Ontario reported five cases were removed from the region.