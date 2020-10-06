OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the lowest number of daily new cases in more than a week.

The figure from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health that will be released later in the day.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 548 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Despite a shift to appointment-based testing, and with many COVID-19 assessment centres closed on Monday, 42,031 tests were completed across Ontario in the last 24 hours. The backlog of COVID-19 tests still under investigation has dropped to 55,483 from 68,006 on Monday.

The last time the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was this low was Sept. 27, when 58 new cases were reported.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest details as they become available. 