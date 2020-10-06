OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the lowest number of daily new cases in more than a week.

The figure from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health that will be released later in the day.

Ontario is reporting 548 cases of #COVID19 as over 42,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 201 new cases in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 62 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 61% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 546 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 6, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 548 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Despite a shift to appointment-based testing, and with many COVID-19 assessment centres closed on Monday, 42,031 tests were completed across Ontario in the last 24 hours. The backlog of COVID-19 tests still under investigation has dropped to 55,483 from 68,006 on Monday.

The last time the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was this low was Sept. 27, when 58 new cases were reported.

