OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This is the fifth straight day of triple-digit case counts for the city, which remains in the "Red-Control" zone under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health reported 126 new cases on Sunday, 133 new cases on Saturday, 139 new cases on Friday, and 151 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa has only ever seen five straight days of case counts above 100 twice since the pandemic began: from Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, 2021, and from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2021.

Ontario also reported 2,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province as well as 10 new deaths and 1,524 newly resolved cases.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 53 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Monday. There are no new confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variant.

There are 521 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 26:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 110,116

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update later today on local figures.

Across Ontario, 39,470 COVID-19 tests were completed on Sunday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 18 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.