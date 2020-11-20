OTTAWA -- Seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases this week.

Public Health Ontario announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital as part of its daily epidemiology update.

The 77 new cases of COVID-19 comes after 37 cases were reported on Thursday, 22 cases on Wednesday, 11 cases on Tuesday and 51 cases on Monday. Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,418 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reports 400 new cases in Peel, 393 cases in Toronto and 168 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reports 1,449 COVID-19 swabs (tests) were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 18.

A total 4,986 tests were analyzed in Ottawa labs on Wednesday.

COVID-19 ACROSS EASTERN ONTARIO

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

One new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Region.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are no new cases in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health