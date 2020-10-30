OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in two weeks.

Across Ontario, there are 896 new cases of COVID-19, including 314 in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region and 115 in York Region.

The COVID-19 data shows Ottawa continues to have the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases of the four declared COVID-19 "hot zones" across Ontario.

The 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest one-day spike in cases since 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Oct. 16.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Friday.

There are no new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington public health area.

Three new cases reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public Health's region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.