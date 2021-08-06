OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a single day since late June.

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,850 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 11 new cases on Thursday. The 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday is the highest one-day increase since 18 new cases on June 25.

Ontario is also seeing the highest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since late June. Public Health Ontario reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday, including 80 in Toronto, 41 in York Region and 36 in Peel Region.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide statistics on the number of cases involving vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 29 to Aug. 4): 4.9 (up from 4.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 30 to Aug.5): 0.7 per cent (up from 0.5 per cent July 28 to Aug 3) Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.60

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 770,131 (+1,513)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 674,412(+5,676)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 73 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is back above 60.

There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 52 on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported five newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,192.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

One person is in the ICU.

One patient in hospital is in their 20s, two are in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,307 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,588 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,254 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,260 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,664 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,967 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,836

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 59

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 43 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,174 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,162 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 4.

A total of 2,457 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION