OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest number of new cases in a single day since May 2, when 48 cases were reported.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 204 new cases provincewide.

Today, Ontario is reporting 204 cases of #COVID19 as over 31,000 tests were completed. Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 63 cases with 47 in Ottawa and 35 in Peel. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 13, 2020

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 3,274 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Despite the jump in new cases, the hospitalization and death rate remain steady. No new deaths were reported for a 12th day in a row, leaving the death toll at 267 residents. The number of people in hospital rose by one to 11, but the number of people in intensive care fell to one, from two on Saturday.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at figures of COVID-19 from other health units in eastern Ontario, based on data from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case (210 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases (117 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case (366 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case (38 cases total)

The Quebec government reported 15 new cases in the Outaouais region, for a total of 978 since the pandemic began. 34 residents of the Outaouais have died.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 also rose on Sunday to its highest level since May.

OPH says it is aware of 281 active cases of COVID-19, a rise of 13 since Saturday's report. The figure is the highest number of known active cases in Ottawa since May 12, when 327 cases were considered active.

The number of resolved cases rose by 34 to 2,726 or 83.3 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.



CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (136 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (253 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (585 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (437 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 10 new case (414 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (420 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (310 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (217 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (294 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (207 cases total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (1 case total)

