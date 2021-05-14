OTTAWA -- After two straight days with triple-digit COVID-19 cases numbers in Ottawa, Public Health Ontario is reporting 99 new cases of novel coronavirus in the capital on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,362 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fifth straight day with fewer than 3,000 cases. Health officials reported 691 cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel Region and 224 in York Region.

The 99 new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows 104 new cases on Thursday and 115 new cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,027 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 12.

A total of 4,713 lab tests were performed on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION