OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 85 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a low figure after several days of triple-digit daily case counts.

Two more people in Ottawa have died.

Across the province, a single-day drop in cases was also reported, with 2,578 new cases, the lowest figure since Jan. 1. Ontario reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Figures from the province and from OPH often differ due to data collection times.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 12,371 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Two new deaths bring Ottawa's pandemic death toll to 405 residents.

Some of Ottawa's weekly trends appear to be improving, with the number of new cases in the last seven days, the testing positivity rate, and the estimated reproduction rate dropping in Monday's update.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 82.7 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.0 per cent (Jan. 11 - Jan. 17)

Reproduction number: 0.94 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Ontario health officials say 209,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered provincewide so far, with 9,691 needles given on Sunday. So far, 21,752 people have completed their vaccination by receiving both doses.

Ontario has received 277,050 total doses of vaccines as of Jan. 14, according to Health Canada, 224,250 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses and 52,800 Moderna vaccine doses.

Ottawa Public Health says, as of 8 a.m. Monday, 21,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Ottawa out of 22,245 total doses received.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell for the second day in a row after hitting a record peak on Saturday.

There are 1,232 active cases in Ottawa, down from 1,274 on Sunday and 1,286 on Saturday.

The drop in active cases was driven in part by a rise in resolved cases.

OPH reported 135 more people in Ottawa have had their COVID-19 cases resolve, bringing the city's total number of resolved cases to 10,734.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 40 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 10 of whom are in the ICU. That figure rose slightly from 38 and 8 on Sunday.

Of the people in hospital, one is between the ages of 10 and 19 (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), five are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), nine are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), seven are in their 70s (three are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s and seven are 90 or older.

TESTING

Across Ontario, 40,301 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sunday, a significant drop from the more than 60,000 performed the day before. There are 18,481 tests still under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 7 new cases (881 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 17 new cases (1,564 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 22 new cases (2,623 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 23 new cases (1,706 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 7 new cases (1,617 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 4 new cases (1,466 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 4 new cases (895 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (562 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (631 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (423 total cases)

Unknown: 1 case reassigned to another category (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 36 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais region: 61 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 34 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

An outbreak at the Forest Hill long-term care home has ended. It began Nov. 12, 2020, and ended Sunday, following 32 total cases between residents and staff and three resident deaths.

An outbreak at the Sisters of Charity Maison Mère retirement home has also ended, as has an outbreak at a licensed home daycare in the city.

One new outbreak was declared at the Park Place retirement home.

There are seven active community outbreaks.

Three are linked to health workplaces, one is in a multi-unit dwelling, one is linked to an office workplace, one is linked to a distribution centre, and one is linked to a services workplace

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Greenboro Children's Centre Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée - 28627

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Retirement Home Colonel By Retirement Home Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 28740 Group Home - 28848 Group Home - 29045 Group Home - 29049 Group Home - 29052 Hillel Lodge Madonna Care Community Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place (NEW) Redwoods Retirement Residence Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph St. Patrick's Home Supported Independent Living - 28110 Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).