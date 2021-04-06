OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 176 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa and one more person has died.

This brings Ottawa's pandemic totals to 18,436 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 469 deaths among residents since the pandemic began.

The weekly incidence rate of cases per 100,000 population continues to climb to record levels. This is the 13th straight day that Ottawa has reported a daily case count in the triple digits. It is the longest triple-digit case count streak of the pandemic so far.

OPH also reported nine new cases of suspect COVID-19 varaints and one more death is linked to a variant of concern or mutation.

There were 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Tuesday. Provincial officials also reported eight new deaths and 1,976 newly resolved cases.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 "shutdown" at 12:01 a.m. April 3.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 29-April 4): 124.2

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.8 per cent (March 29-April 4)

Reproduction number: 1.10 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 5:

First vaccine doses administered: 140,914 (+16,452 since Friday)

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,941 (+117 since Friday)

Total doses received: 193,710 (+19,300 since Friday)

OPH says the city received a shipment of 11,200 AstraZeneca doses and 8,100 Moderna doses on April 4.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 23

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 610

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 5

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 56 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 53 on Monday.

Eighteen people people are in the intensive care unit, up from 16.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 14 are in their 50s (four are in the ICU), 12 are in their 60s (eight are in the ICU), 11 are in their 70s (four are in the ICU), eight are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting its highest figure of known active cases so far this pandemic.

There are 1,852 known active cases in Ottawa, up from 1,815 on Monday.

138 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 16,115 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 15 new cases (1,415 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (2,353 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 52 new cases (4,087 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 29 new cases (2,663 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 27 new cases (2,403 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 18 new cases (2,203 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 13 new cases (1,313 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 6 new cases (770 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 0 new cases (744 total cases)

90+ years old: 3 new cases (482 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Monday that 1,831 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on April 4 and labs performed 4,032 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The Ontario government says 37,541 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 19 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 87 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are six active community outbreaks: Two outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to services workplaces, one is linked to a private social event and one is linked to construction.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Luke's Childcare Centre (March 15) St. Elizabeth Elementary School (March 25) Centrepointe Home Daycare (March 26) St. Gabriel Elementary School (March 29) St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) St. Isidore Elementary School (March 31) Connaught Public School (April 2) Fallingbrook Community Elementary School (April 2) Sacred Heart High School (April 3) École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (April 3)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Extendicare Medex (March 9) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Shelter (March 21) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Longfields Manor (March 24) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 26) St. Vincent Hospital - 5N (March 26) Jardin Royal Garden (March 27) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Landmark Court Retirement Home (March 30) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group Home A-11533) (March 31) Manotick Place Retirement (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Forest Hill (April 3) Garry J. Armstrong (April 3) Group Home (April 3) Roberston House (April 3) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place (April 4)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.