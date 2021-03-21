OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 86 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

Ottawa has now seen 16,107 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

Three more deaths bring the pandemic death toll to 454 residents.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,791 new cases reported across Ontario. The province also reported 18 new deaths and 1,353 newly resolved cases on Sunday. Ontario reported 90 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH frequently differ from those provided by the province due to different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

No new variants of concern were confirmed as either B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 in Ottawa, but 45 more suspected variant cases have been reported. To date, Ottawa has seen 15 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant and 281 suspected variant cases of undetermined lineage.

Key statistics remained largely unchanged Sunday,with only slight movement in the incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days and in the estimated reproduction number. The number of active cases continues to rise but the number of people in hospital has gone down.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project a drop in concentration in its most recent data, after the viral signal remained relatively high through much of early March. The monitoring has not detected any discernible concentration of the B.1.1.7 variant beyond March 9, though the provincial government has confirmed seven cases in Ottawa since that time.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 13-19): 49.8 (up from 49.7 on Saturday, down from 50.0 on Friday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (March 12-18)

Reproduction number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 19:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 87,737 (up by 4,841 since Wednesday)

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

Ottawa Public Health received a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 15. A shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 19 people currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 23 on Saturday. Five people remain in intensive care.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting an increase in active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. The number of people with known active cases surpassed 700 on Saturday for the first time since late January.

There are 736 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 629 active cases on Saturday.

Seventy-six more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 14,917 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (1,234 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (2,015 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 21 new cases (3,518 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (2,284 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (2,074 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (1,930 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (1,161 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (702 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (717 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (469 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,233 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Saturday.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,265 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,224 tests. The average positivity rate for the week of March 12 to 18 was 2.9 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 31 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 53 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks ended at Holy Spirit Elementary School and a local shelter.

New outbreaks were declared at Arc-en-Ciel, Horizon-Jeunesse, Gisèle-Lalonde and Henry Larsen schools.

There are four active community outbreaks: One is linked to a warehouse and one is linked to a multi-unit dwelling, one is linked to a construction workplace, and one is linked to a health workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Rodnichok Daycare (March 1) École élémentaire publique Julie-Payette École élémentaire catholique Riverside South II (March 12) École secondaire catholique Pierre Savard (March 13) École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14) Nature and Nurture Childcare Services (March 14) Vincent Massey Public School (March 17) École élémentaire catholique Arc-en-Ciel (March 19) [NEW] École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (March 19) [NEW] École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (March 19) [NEW] Henry Larsen Elementary School (March 19) [NEW]

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) Extendicare Laurier Manor LTCH (Feb. 25) Madonna Care Community (Feb. 26) Sarsfield Colonial Home (Feb. 27) Group Home (March 3) Perley-Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Gatineau Building (March 4) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Extendicare Medex LTCH (March 9) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) Group Home (March 11) Lord Lansdowne RH (March 11) Amica Westboro Park RH (March 12) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) Osgoode Care Centre (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Carlingview Manor (March 16) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (March 18) Portobello Retirement Residence (March 18) Extendicare West End Villa (March 19)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.