OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 80 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases bring Ottawa's pandemic total to 16,332 cases since March 11, 2020.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The pandemic death toll stands at 457 residents of Ottawa.

Provincial health officials reported 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported 10 new deaths and 1,531 newly resolved cases.

No new cases of the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variants were confirmed on Wednesday, but the province reported nine new cases with mutations detected. To date, Ottawa has seen 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, two cases of the B.1.351 variant, and 343 cases with a mutation detected.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 rose slightly on Wednesday, but the number of active cases fell slightly, driven by a higher number of newly resolved cases. The city also reported a major jump in the number of vaccine doses administered and delivered.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring is showing a significant decline in viral concentration over the past several days.

The city's incidence rate of new cases has held steady at around 55 per 100,000 population since Monday, but OPH says the testing positivity rate is now above 4 per cent.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 16-22): 55.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.2 per cent (March 17-23)

Reproduction number: 1.02 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 24:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 99,886 (up by 7,593 since Monday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 27 people currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from from 25 on Monday. Six people are in intensive care, up from four.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, five are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), four are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), eight are in their 70s (three in the ICU), four are in their 80s and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 fell slightly on Tuesday to 747 from 755 on Tuesday.

Eighty-eight more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 15,0128 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 51,962 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local testing numbers this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (1,253 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 17 new cases (2,061 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (3,563 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (2,322 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (2,099 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 7 new cases (1,961 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 4 new cases (1,172 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (707 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (720 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (471 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 20 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 64 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 37 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at an independent living home while the outbreak at the Medex long-term care home has ended.

There are four active community outbreaks: One is linked to a warehouse, one is linked to a construction workplace, and one is linked to a health workplace, and one is linked to a restaurant.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Rodnichok Daycare (March 1) École élémentaire catholique Riverside South II (March 12) École secondaire catholique Pierre Savard (March 13) École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14) Nature and Nurture Childcare Services (March 14) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (March 15) [NEW] Vincent Massey Public School (March 17) École élémentaire catholique Arc-en-Ciel (March 19) École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (March 19) École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (March 19) Henry Larsen Elementary School (March 19) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (March 21)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) Extendicare Laurier Manor LTCH (Feb. 25) Madonna Care Community (Feb. 26) Sarsfield Colonial Home (Feb. 27) Group Home (March 3) Perley-Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Gatineau Building (March 4) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) Group Home (March 11) Lord Lansdowne RH (March 11) Amica Westboro Park RH (March 12) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) Osgoode Care Centre (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Carlingview Manor (March 16) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (March 18) Portobello Retirement Residence (March 18) Extendicare West End Villa (March 19) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) [NEW]

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.