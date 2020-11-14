OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as case numbers surge across the province to yet another high point.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 1,581 new infections on Saturday, surpassing Thursday's high point of 1,575 new cases.

Nearly 70 per cent of the new cases reported in Ontario are in the Peel, Toronto and York regions.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.