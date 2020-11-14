OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as case numbers surge across the province to yet another high point.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 1,581 new infections on Saturday, surpassing Thursday's high point of 1,575 new cases.

Ontario is reporting 1,581 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 497 new cases in Peel, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa. There are 1,003 more resolved cases and over 44,800 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 14, 2020

Nearly 70 per cent of the new cases reported in Ontario are in the Peel, Toronto and York regions.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.