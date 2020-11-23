OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, on a day when the number of new cases across Ontario reached a new high watermark.

Across the province, 1,589 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported. The previous high point was 1,588 cases on Saturday. This is the third straight day of more than 1,500 cases in Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 1,589 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 535 new cases in Peel, 336 in Toronto and 205 in York Region. There are 1,484 more resolved cases and nearly 37,500 tests completed.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 23, 2020

One new death was reported in Ottawa.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,212 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

With an additional person in Ottawa passing away, the death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 367 residents.

In the past seven days, Nov. 17 to 23 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 36.4 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the previous seven days, Nov. 10 to 16 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 53 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

OPH says the rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 reported in the past seven days in Ottawa is 24.6.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One additional person was admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, according to OPH.

There are 30 people in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and two people in the ICU.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, four are in their 60s, 10 are in their 70s (one in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one in the ICU), and six are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has fallen below 350 for the first time since mid-September.

OPH reports 347 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 365 on Sunday.

Another 57 new recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the number of resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa to 7,498.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (550 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (947 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (1,690 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (1,083 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,036 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (963 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (641 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (422 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (520 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (360 cases total)

TESTING

There were 37,431 COVID-19 tests completed on Sunday across Ontario. 18,394 people in the province are waiting for test results.

Updates from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are expected later in the afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are two new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases in its region on Monday.

There were no new cases added to either the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health's or Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Distric Health Unit's case counts on Monday.

Forty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec on Monday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were reported on Monday. The outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers has ended.

There are three open community outbreaks in Ottawa at present, one involving an unidentified community organization, one involving an unspecified social event, and one involving an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cedarview Middle School Centrepointe Child Care Services HDC École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Esther By Child Care Centre St. Bernard School St. Stephen Elementary School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica Westboro Park Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor City View retirement home Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Maison Acceuil-Sagesse Montfort Long-term Care Centre Park Place Residential program – 20755 Shelter - 20868 St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B Waterford Retirement West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).