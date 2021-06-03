OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the sixth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

There are two new deaths linked to novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Twelve of the 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve Ottawa residents under the age of 10.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,179 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 574 deaths.

The 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 43 new cases on Wednesday and 39 cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 870 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 225 cases in Toronto and 167 in Peel Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8. The stay-at-home order ended at 12:01 a.m. June 2.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 25 to 31): 35.7 (down from 37.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 26 to June 1): 3.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.81

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 551.442 (+12,039)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 53,054 (+2,453)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790 (Ottawa received 103,120 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week)

As of Wednesday, 64 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 32 people on Wednesday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 600.

There are 560 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 598 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that 76 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26.045.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,460 (+18)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 284

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,413 (+20)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 66 (+2)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (2,221 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 3 new cases (3,460 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 4 new cases (6,106 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 9 new cases (4,142 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 4 new cases (3,576 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 6 new cases (3,281 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,936 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 0 new cases (1,081 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 0 new case (854 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new case (519 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,411 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 1.

A total of 2,979 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 15 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec) Six cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers child care (May 19) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) = Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) NEW The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - One Unit 5E (May 30) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.